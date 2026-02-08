From elephants to elderly

As the world’s elderly population grows rapidly, Alzheimer’s disease has emerged as one of the most serious global health challenges. A progressive form of dementia, Alzheimer’s gradually destroys memory, cognitive ability, and independence, affecting more than 44 million people worldwide. It accounts for nearly 60–80 per cent of all dementia cases globally, making it the most common cause of cognitive decline. While there is still no cure, new research and innovative thinking are opening doors to better prevention strategies, symptom management, and lifestyle-based interventions.

In India alone, nearly five million people are currently living with Alzheimer’s disease, a number projected to triple by 2050 due to the country’s rapidly ageing population. By mid-century, senior citizens are expected to make up nearly 19.5 per cent of India’s population, significantly increasing the nation’s healthcare burden. However, Alzheimer’s prevalence is not uniform across the country. Regions such as Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir, and Odisha report higher incidence rates, with Jammu and Kashmir showing figures as high as 11 per cent. A study in Kerala’s Thrissur district recorded a prevalence of 32.7 per 1,000 people.

In contrast, the rural farming community of Ballabgarh in north India reported an exceptionally low Alzheimer’s prevalence of just 1.07 per cent. Researchers attribute this to physically active lifestyles, lower stress levels, and strong community bonds—highlighting the powerful role of lifestyle and environment in cognitive health.

Medical treatment for Alzheimer’s currently focuses on symptom management rather than disease reversal. While medications offer temporary cognitive support, they are not universally effective. Increasingly, doctors and researchers are emphasising non-pharmacological approaches such as cognitive stimulation, behavioural therapy, social engagement, exercise, and emotional well-being. These methods are now widely recommended before resorting to strong medications like antipsychotics.

At the same time, alternative therapies are gaining attention. Natural compounds like polyphenols, alkaloids, and terpenes found in medicinal plants are being studied for their neuroprotective potential. Curcumin, the active compound in turmeric, has shown promise in slowing cognitive decline, with researchers even linking its widespread dietary use to lower Alzheimer’s prevalence in rural Indian populations.

In a fascinating scientific twist, researchers are also turning to elephants for insight. Studies have found that elderly elephants show no amyloid plaque buildup in their brains—a hallmark of Alzheimer’s in humans. Scientists believe this may be linked to elephants’ strong social bonds, complex social structures, and lifelong herd-based living. With brains four times larger than humans and extraordinary memory abilities—such as remembering individuals after decades—elephants are now inspiring new thinking about cognitive resilience.

Experts say the lessons are clear: strong social connections, physical and mental activity, healthy lifestyles, reduced exposure to toxins, and community-based living may all play vital roles in protecting human brain health. While Alzheimer’s remains a global challenge, combining medical science with lifestyle changes—and even lessons from nature—offers a hopeful, holistic path forward in the fight against this devastating disease.