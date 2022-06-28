Police raids B'day party, hookah pots, liquor seized for violating norms

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police on Tuesday wee hours raided a guest house and caught at least seven people allegedly smoking hookah and violating other norms at Abdullapurmet.

According to the sources, the birthday party was organised with loud music causing nuisance in the surroundings. The organisers had arranged liquor too.

Hookah pots, flavors, liquor bottles and other material were seized from the spot.

The police are yet to identify the organisers. A case was registered and investigation is on. The seven people who were caught are likely to be questioned by the police.

