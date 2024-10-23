Police seize 11 kg jaggery, two held

Live
Highlights
Sirpurpolice seized 11.1 tonnes of jaggery being transported in a vehicle here on Tuesday.
Kagaznagar: Sirpurpolice seized 11.1 tonnes of jaggery being transported in a vehicle here on Tuesday.
Acting on a reliable tip-off, police intercepted Eicher van at Venkatravupeta on Tuesday and recovered the jaggery and arrested two persons. The van was transporting the jaggery from Asti village in Maharashtra to Warangal via Sirpar police station limits on the Telangana-Maharashtra border without any permits, SI Kamalakar said.
He said that this jaggery is being used for the manufacture of banned natusara, and a case has been registered against two people from Maharashtra who were transporting the jaggery and the van has been seized.
