Police thwart 'Chalo Macherla' agitation

Guntur/Narasaraopet: Police officials foiled Chalo Macherla protest programme on Saturday and detained TDP leaders at various places as a precautionary measure.

In response to attacks on TDP leaders in Macherla on Friday, the TDP leaders gave a call for the Chalo Macherla programme on Saturday. Taking this into consideration, the police detained former minister Nakka Anand Babu in Guntur city and former MLA Dhulipala Narendra Kumar at his residence near Ponnuru.

Similarly, Kodela Sivaram was detained in Sattenapalli. However, Nakka Anand Babu and D Narendra came to Guntur district TDP office in Guntur city. They held a meeting in the office and decided to submit a memorandum to Palnadu district SP Ravisankar Reddy on Macherla violence. While they were proceeding to Macherla, the police arrested them at TDP office at Arundalpet in Guntur and shifted to Nallapadu police station. TDP Narasaraopet Assembly constituency in-charge Dr Chadalavada Aravind Babu staged a protest in Narasaraopet demanding action against the accused in Macherla violence. TDP Guntur east Assembly constituency in-charge Naseer along with the party activists staged a protest in One Town and condemned the attack on TDP leaders. They demanded action against the accused.

The police arrested them while they were was protesting along with TDP activists on the road in Sattenapalli town. They raised slogans against the YSRCP government and police. Naseer has been shifted to the police station.