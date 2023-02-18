Pomp, gaiety mark KCR's b'day fete

Mahabubnagar: The BRS leaders from across Palamuru region celebrated the birthday of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in a grand manner. They cut cakes, distributed fruits to patients in hospitals and conducted other social service activities on Friday.

In Alampur constituency, MLA Abraham's son and BRS youth leader R Kishore distributed milk, fruits and bread to the patients at the local government hospital in Ija mandal and later cut a cake wishing KCR happy birth day.

In Wanaparthy district, Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy along with other local BRS leaders celebrated KCR's birthday with the farmers at the market Yard. A huge portrait made of groundnut and black gram was installed at the market yard, which attracted many onlookers. The minister cut a cake and later arranged food for the farmers in the market yard.

He said on the occasion that farmers were cheerful because of the welfare programmes taken up for them by the Chief Minister. In Mahabubnagar district, excise minister Dr V Srinivas Goud distributed fruits, bread and milk to patients at district general hospital. Cake cuttings, blood donation, fruit distribution and other programmes were carried out by BRS leaders across the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district on the occasion.