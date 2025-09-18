Ponguleti Fires Salvo at KTR, Challenges BRS Ahead of Byelections

Khammam: Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy launched a scathing attack on BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao, accusing him of attempting to sabotage his victory in Palair constituency during previous elections. Addressing a gathering in Khammam district, Ponguleti alleged that despite multiple efforts by KTR and his father K. Chandrashekar Rao, they failed to stop his political rise.

“In Palair, your father tried three times to bring me down—but he failed. Do you really think you can succeed where he couldn’t?” Ponguleti questioned, calling KTR a “privileged leader” who might flee to the US before the next elections.

He further dared the BRS to test its strength in the upcoming Jubilee Hills byelection. “If you have the courage, show your party’s power in Jubilee Hills,” he said, taking a direct jibe at the opposition.

The comments come amid heightened political activity in Telangana, as parties gear up for crucial local and by-elections. With both Congress and BRS intensifying their campaigns, political rhetoric has sharpened, indicating a fierce electoral battle ahead.