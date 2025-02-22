Ponguleti Sudhakar campaigns for BJP MLC candidate

Khammam: BJP National Co-in-charge for Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, and former MLC Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, visited Khammam district on Friday to campaign for the upcoming MLC elections. He participated in a padayatra along with party leaders in support of Nalgonda-Warangal-Khammam MLC Teachers’ constit-uency candidate Puli Sarotham Reddy.

Addressing a gathering, the BJP leader expressed confidence in the party’s victory, promising a better future for Telangana’s teachers. He highlighted the special voting rights given to teachers and their crucial role in electing representatives to the Legislative Council, a system designed to address their concern within the government.

He criticised the BRS for weakening the Legislative Council’s influence and accused the Congress govern-ment of neglecting teachers’ welfare while implementing GO 317.