Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy Criticizes Telangana CM Revanth Reddy’s Rally, Calls It a “Political Gimmick”

Senior leader Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy has strongly criticized Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy over the protest rally conducted outside Raj Bhavan, labeling it a “political gimmick” aimed at diverting attention from the government's alleged failures.

Speaking to the media, Sudhakar Reddy accused the Chief Minister of flouting security protocols and legal norms during the rally. “Hundreds of people were allowed to gather at Gandhi Bhavan without any adherence to law. If others want to hold a dharna, they must go through numerous procedures. What happened to those rules now?” he questioned.

Allegations of Favoritism

Sudhakar Reddy also condemned the law enforcement agencies, alleging that the police acted as mere spectators during the rally. He criticized the apparent lack of enforcement, stating, “The rally deviated from all security norms, yet the police allowed it to proceed unchecked. This kind of partiality is unacceptable.”

He further claimed that the Chief Minister’s actions were politically motivated and designed to shift public focus from the failures of his administration. “This is nothing but a political game. Instead of addressing governance issues, the Chief Minister is indulging in theatrics to mislead the public,” he remarked.

Opposition Demands Accountability

Sudhakar Reddy’s comments have added fuel to the growing criticism from opposition leaders, who argue that the protest was less about addressing public grievances and more about scoring political points. The opposition has called for equal treatment under the law, demanding accountability for violations during the rally.

As the political landscape in Telangana heats up, the debate over the rally’s intent and execution is likely to remain a contentious issue.



