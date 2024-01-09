Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy family meets PM Modi

Khammam: Former MLC and BJP National Co in charge Tamil Nadu, Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy along with his family members called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence in New Delhi on Monday. Ponguleti’s daughter Ruchita Reddy, who recently married Jothin, was also present at the event.

The couple received blessings from the Prime Minister. Later, the family members conveyed New Year greetings to him. Later, Prime Minister Modi discussed political matters for ensuring Lok Sabha polls with Ponguleti.