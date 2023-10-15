Ponnala Lakshmaiah met KCR- To formally Join BRS in Jangaon public meeting

Hyderabad: Former Minister and senior Congress leader Ponnala Lakshmaiah had a courtesy meeting with BRS Chief K Chandrashekar Rao at Pragati Bhavan on Sunday.

The chief minister invited the Ponnala couple and had discussions with them for a while. The Chief Minister inquired about their well-being. On this occasion, BRS Parliamentary Party Leader, MP Kesha Rao, MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, senior party leader Dosoju Shravan and others were also present. A day before the BRS working president KT Rama Rao visited Lakshmaiah's house to invite him to join the party.

Sources said that it was Rama Rao who convinced Lakshmaiah to join the BRS. Lakshmaiah, a senior leader, had resigned from the Congress party on Thursday. After learning that he would be denied the ticket by the party, Lakshmaiah tendered his resignation. Now, Lakshmaiah will formally join the BRS on Monday during the public meeting in Jangaon.

