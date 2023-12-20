  • Menu
Ponnam assures to resolve auto drivers’ grievances

Minister assured the auto drivers that the govt will find a solution to their problem

Hyderabad: Over the auto driver’s protest following the launch of Mahalakshmi’s scheme of free travel for women, the Minister assured them that the government would find a solution to this problem. “Telangana’s auto drivers will not face injustice in the event of the launch of this scheme. The Congress government was never against the auto drivers. A review will be done to resolve the matter,” said Ponnam.

