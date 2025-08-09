Ponnam Prabhakar says govt. will conduct local body elections as per HC directives

Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar has made significant remarks regarding the upcoming local body elections, confirming that they will proceed in accordance with the directives of the Telangana High Court. He further clarified that the government has not introduced any talk of Muslim reservations in the context of these elections. Prabhakar expressed his displeasure at what he perceives as a deliberate stir created by BJP leaders, noting their previous support of the BC reservation bill during its introduction in the state assembly.

In a more festive spirit, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar extended warm greetings to the citizens of Telangana and the nation on the occasion of Rakhi Pournami. He celebrated the day by tying Rakhi to Minister Seethakka and her brothers at the Minister's Quarters, presenting her with a saree and seeking her blessings.

In a show of goodwill, Minister Seethakka and Minister Konda Surekha also tied Rakhi to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills. Additionally, Seethakka tied Rakhi to Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, who responded warmly by addressing her as "Sister Seethakka." Women from the Manthani constituency joined in the celebrations, tying Rakhi to Minister Sridhar Babu at the Banjara Hills Minister's Quarters and wishing him well.