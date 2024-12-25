Ponnam urges KGBV teachers to call off strike

Karimnagar: Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar visited the KGBV School at Chiguru Mamidi mandal in Husnabad constituency on Tuesday.

The Minister spoke to the students on the problems faced by them as KGBV teachers are on strike. While half of the school’s teachers are on strike, those on duty are told to ensure that all classes are conducted smoothly.

Students were advised to read and practice the already completed lessons. Prabhakar appealed to the KGBV teachers to call off the strike as the students’ examinations are approaching and the syllabus is not yet completed.

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar spoke to the state leaders of the KGBV teachers on strike and spoke to the top officials of the Education department over phone stating that the problems of the KGBV teachers should be brought to the attention of the government.

The officials were directed to take all kinds of measures so that the students do not face any difficulties. After that, in every class of KGBV, he met with the female students and inquired about the quality of food being received after the government increased the diet charges.

The students said that they are getting quality meals, curries and other food items according to the menu. In the school kitchen, the Minister inspected the dishes cooked for the students in the afternoon, the rice curries and the vegetables there.

He said that there should be no compromise in the quality of the items used for cooking. He directed that bushes in the school premises should be cleared and to useful saplings of munaga, guava, lemon, curry leaves should be planted in the vicinity of the school, he suggested.