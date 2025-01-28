Poor will get priority in govt schemes: MLA Bojju Patel

Khanapur: MLA Veduma Bojju Patel said, that the poor will be given first priority in welfare schemes and that they will implement welfare schemes transparently.

On Monday, the ground was laid for the construction of a new Indiramma house model on the premises of the Tahsildar office in Utnur mandal centre. Later, the MLA also participat-ed in the Gram Sabha held in Dantanpalli village of Utnur mandal. On this occasion, the MLA met with Congress leaders and discussed various issues. Later, they participated in the Prajapalana Gram Sabha held in Dan-tanpalli. He said that Indiramma houses will be sanctioned to everyone who is eligible, giving priority to those who have built houses made of shell, mud and sticks in addition to the houses that have fallen into dilapidated condition. He said, that the four welfare schemes undertaken by the State government will be implemented transparently for all the deserving poor people and that there should be no worries in this regard.

The MLA added that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is determined to provide welfare schemes to all the poor. He advised not to believe the words of the leaders of the opposi-tion parties. The MLA said at a programme held in Sirikondamandal that villages are be-ing developed with crore of rupees. The MLA participated in the volleyball game pro-gramme held in Vayupeta village. First, he performed special pujas with former MP SoyamBaburao at the Shiva temple in Vayupeta village. He inaugurated the volley-ball competitions and watched. Another Rs36 crore has been allocated for development works.

He said, that Rs will be sanctioned. From Indravelli to Vadgam, from Keslapur to Dasnapur to and. He said, that the construction of the road will be undertaken and road facilities will be provided.