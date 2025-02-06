Post census, Entire nation’s eyes on Telangana: Bhatti

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu has said that entire nation is looking at Telangana after its successful completion of caste census in the State and tabling the survey report in the Legislative Assembly.

He said that the People’s Government is committed to implementing social justice. The information contained in the caste census report will be used definitely in government’s policy decisions and also in decisions that impact and benefit the society. The Deputy Chief Minister was addressing a press conference at the State Secretariat on Wednesday.

Though some conspirators resorted to wrong and motivated campaign to create hurdles and prevent caste census in the State and called upon people not to participate in caste census survey, people understood government’s intention and thought process, and cooperated with the government for the success of survey and rejected the negative campaign, Bhatti said.

The caste census survey was conducted in a transparent and scientific manner, he explained.

He said that the caste census survey was like a full body X-ray scan and check up on the status and condition of people under various parameters and sectors.

The caste census survey will help and pave the way in offering solutions to the problems faced by people for decades. He announced that a detailed presentation of caste census survey report would be done for the people through a media conference in a few days.