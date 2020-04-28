Post Covid world should push electronics manufacturing sector aggressively: KTR

Telangana IT and Industries Minister K Taraka Rama Rao have participated in the video conference chaired by Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad from Pragathi Bhavan on Tuesday.

During the meeting, KTR stated that this adversity presents great opportunities; India has the capacity to quickly develop tech solutions for post-Covid world and should push Electronics manufacturing sector aggressively.

He requested the Minister to focus on augmenting Digital infrastructure, Digital literacy and Digital Governance capabilities. As our reliance on the Internet grows, network capacities and Cybersecurity need to be strengthened.

Following the suggestions of KTR, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has readily accepted to form a strategic working group of government officials, industry captains and thought leaders to explore digital solutions in Education, Healthcare, Commerce, Emerging Technologies etc.

He also suggested to release financial incentives and tax credits to small and medium enterprises in the IT sector at the earliest and stated India should work together.