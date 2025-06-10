Post-MLA’s Death… Political mercury to rise in JH Assembly segment

Hyderabad: Following the untimely death of sitting MLA M Gopinath, political heat is set to rise in Hyderabad soon, as the by-election to Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency will be held anytime in next six months. Major political developments are likely to take place in the assembly segment in view of the ruling Congress and opposition BRS and BJP’s readiness to claim their stakes and show upper hand in the by elections.

The Jubilee Hills assembly constituency is unique as the voters in the segment are a mix of Andhra settlers, minorities and other local communities.

The three major political parties were holding grip in the assembly segment. However, the city-based AIMIM party has been deciding the fate of the contestants since the majority of muslim voters supported those who were backed by the Majlis party. The sitting MLA Gopinath won elections in 2018 and 2023 with the support of the Majlis party. Congress candidate Mohd Azaruddin tried hard to convince the majority muslim voters to win the last election but the voters chose the BRS leader.

The role of minority voters will be crucial in the assembly segment in the triangular contest in the upcoming by elections. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy would consider the by-election a litmus test to his government and the Congress victory is crucial to show the party’s strength in Hyderabad, where the Congress already failed in the last GHMC and assembly elections in deriving political advantage. “Congress will rely on poaching strong local leadership to consolidate its position first and then fight the elections to win”, leaders said.

BJP state unit President and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy would start political meetings with local leadership soon to strengthen the party as well as mobilise cadres to win the elections.