Poster released for disability empowerment event

Khammam: A preparatory meeting for Vikalangula Singha Garjana (Roar of the Disabled) was held in Sattupalli on Saturday in which Padma Shri Mandakrishna Madiga, founder-president of MRPS attended as the chief guest.

The event, which is scheduled to be held on September 9, will be in Hyderabad and aims to promote the empowerment of persons with disabilities.

During the preparatory meeting, the BJP unit from Sattupalli extended their support and a poster for the event was presented to Mandakrishna Madiga, who released it and encouraged its distribution across villages for greater participation.