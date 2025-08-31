Live
- Indore-bound Air India flight lands back in Delhi after mid-air engine signal
- IMD forecasts heavy rainfall across Gujarat, orange alerts issued for select districts
- Godavari floods: Kalyana Katta, bathing ghats submerged
- AEO suspended for harassing female employees
- Minor girl delivers baby in hostel toilet, main accused arrested
- AP Assembly Sessions Scheduled for September 18
- quarrel among kids leads to murder in Arasikere
- 8 gates of Musi project lifted in Nalgonda
- GST meet, auto sales, GDP data and global cues to drive stock market next week
- Youth swept away saved after night-long operation
Poster released for disability empowerment event
Khammam: A preparatory meeting for Vikalangula Singha Garjana (Roar of the Disabled) was held in Sattupalli on Saturday in which Padma Shri Mandakrishna Madiga, founder-president of MRPS attended as the chief guest.
The event, which is scheduled to be held on September 9, will be in Hyderabad and aims to promote the empowerment of persons with disabilities.
During the preparatory meeting, the BJP unit from Sattupalli extended their support and a poster for the event was presented to Mandakrishna Madiga, who released it and encouraged its distribution across villages for greater participation.
