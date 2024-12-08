Prajalapalana celebrations to reach a crescendo

Hyderabad: The city of Hyderabad will be witnessing a major cultural feast for two days from Sunday as the Prajapalana Vijayotsavalu to mark the completion of one year of the Congress government in power will enter the final phase of celebrations.

One of the major events lined up for Sunday is the unveiling of the new Telangana Talli statue in the Secretariat premises, a musical concert, a drone show, an air show, and cultural programmes.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will wind up the celebrations by unveiling the Telangana statue and addressing the public meeting at 6 pm at Secretariat on Monday where about one lakh people will participate.

Though the Government has officially invited the leader of the opposition and BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao to participate in the programme to inaugurate the Telugu Thalli statue, sources said he was unlikely to attend the programme.

Officials said on Sunday, nine Surya Kiran aircraft will participate in the air show which will start at 4 pm. The police have made arrangements to ensure that there were no traffic jams around the Secretariat during the celebrations.

Elaborate arrangements have been made at Necklace Road and the Tank Bund for the air show and cultural events. Noted music director Taman will conduct a concert which will be followed by colorful fireworks. Officials said that a cultural programme will depict Telangana culture through various folk-dance forms. More than 1,000 artistes from across the state will perform the cultural program on Sunday.

Food stalls displaying typical Telangana cuisine and handicraft stalls will be part of the celebrations. The entire GHMC region has been illuminated with decorated lights.