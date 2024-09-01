Precautionary Measures Taken in Response to Heavy Rains in Ieeja Town

Gadwal: In light of the ongoing heavy rains this monsoon season, precautionary measures have been taken to prevent any loss of life or property within the town. Earlier, 175 houses across 20 wards were identified as being in a dilapidated condition. Notices were issued to the owners of these houses, advising them to take necessary precautions to avoid any potential hazards due to the heavy rains.

As part of these efforts, today, the Mandal Tahsildar, the Sub-Inspector, and local town representatives conducted a field inspection. During this inspection, 38 houses were identified as being in extremely dangerous conditions. The residents of these houses have been relocated to a designated rehabilitation center at the Girls' High School to ensure their safety.

The administration is committed to ensuring the safety of all residents during this monsoon season and urges everyone to remain vigilant and cooperate with the authorities.