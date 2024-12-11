Preparations underway for Mukkoti Ekadashi

Bhadrachalam: District Collector Jitesh V Patil said that the duties assigned to the officials should be completed with dedication for the smooth and peaceful conduct of the MukkotiMahotsavam.On Tuesday, a review meeting was held on the management of the Mukkoti Ekadashi Mahotsavamduring which the Collector ordered that the prescribed work should be completed on time without any shortcomings.

The Bhadrachalam RDO was instructed to supervise the arrangements for the festival; the Sub-Collector was told to hold meetings with lodge and hotel owners and fix prices.

Patil instructed officials to install CCTVs in the temple surroundings. He advised that the temples in Bhadrachalam and Dummugudem be decorated with electric lights. He directed the Irrigation Department to set up LED screens for devotees to view the festivities, inspect the swan vehicle, and submit a verification report.

“Only a limited number of people should be allowed into the swan vehicle,” he ordered. To ensure the same, strong barricades will be set up to prevent devotees from entering Godavari.

The Collector expressed impatience with officials who were lax in preparing plans for the construction of toilets at the BhadrachalamKarakatta.

“Along with the TheppotsavamVaikuntha Ekadashi programmes, this time develop the Bhadrachalam tourist centre,” he instructed officials, who were told to set up cultural programmes and stalls reflecting the importance of Bhadrachalam and tribal traditional dishes and items by state-level artistes.

Moreover, officials were instructed to prepare plans so that wall magazines are set up at all airports in the country to show the importance of Bhadrachalam.

“In order to develop tourism in Bhadrachalam, a tribal museum and Dummugudem are being built so that tourists can experience the traditions of the tribes and have a pleasant stay,” the Collector said. “Similarly, construction of Putti Yaaram and cottages is being undertaken in Kinnerasani,” he said.