Prepare a booklet on Palle Pragathi: Karimnagar Collector Shashanka

Karimnagar: District Collector K Shashanka ordered the officials concerned to prepare a booklet on the second phase of Palle Pragathi, which is going to be held from January 2.



He held a meeting with the officials at his chamber here on Friday, after participating in a videoconference with Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao.

The Collector suggested the officials that the booklet should be drafted so as to create awareness among the people about the maintenance of sanitation, implementation of Haritha Haram, construction of Vaikunta Dhamam and dumping yards. The officials were also told to prepare progress report on the developmental works, which were undertaken during the first phase of Palle Pragathi programme and the details of the funds invested for these works.

Shashanka directed them to prepare a plan about the works that have been taken up in the first phase and the works to be taken up in the second phase. Create awareness among the gram panchayats (GP) about the utility of tractors that were sanctioned to each gram panchayat by conducting a meeting with the GP members before December 31, he ordered.

Special Collector Rajarshi Shah, zilla parishad chief executive officer Madhava Rao, district and rural development officer Venkateswar Rao, district panchayat raj officer Raghuvaran and Transco superintending engineer Madhava Rao were present along with others.