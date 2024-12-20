President Droupadi Murmu Awards President's Colours to College of Defence Management

Secunderabad: It gives me immense pleasure to award the President’s Colours to this tri-service training institute. This occasion reflects the significant role the College of Defence Management plays in developing the strategic leaders of our Armed Forces for future.

I congratulate everyone involved in the journey of this institute over the past five decades and achieving high standards of training for officers of the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard. It is heartening to know that apart from the Indian officers, hundreds of senior officers from friendly foreign nations have also been trained here over the years. This helps in further strengthening India’s international partnerships.

I am told that this institute imparts knowledge and skills to the officers of armed forces for effective decision-making. The CDM functions with a vision to provide solutions to current and future challenges faced by the Indian armed forces. I am glad to note that the college plays a crucial role in preparing leaders for integrated operations. I am happy to see the women officers today. I have been encouraging and appreciating our women officers at various events of defence services, for making a mark in different domains. You are an inspiration for all the other women and young girls who dare to dream.

I am told that the learning imparted by this college is crucial for enhancing the operational efficiency of the armed forces.

Dear officers,

We all are witnessing and participating in the transformational impact of technology in our lives. The advancements in technology have a deep influence on national security too. The traditional definitions and methods of warfare are being challenged by the emerging technologies and new strategic partnerships. India is giving high priority to the emerging technologies and artificial intelligence, and utilizing them in Indian defence systems, for enhanced efficiency and global competitiveness.

The Government of India has taken several measures to enhance indigenous capabilities of defence industry. Through initiatives such as Make in India, Ease of Doing Business and development of defence industrial corridors, the government is encouraging Indian and foreign investors to invest in our defence sector. With emphasis on indigenization, many defence products have been identified for domestic manufacturing and will not be imported. The time is now ripe for launching a new phase of self-reliance by manufacturing technologically advanced equipment within India. You all are expected to wholeheartedly contribute towards achieving self-reliance and realizing the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. In the field of defence modernization, India is focusing on a holistic approach that includes upgrading its conventional forces and embracing cutting-edge technologies including artificial intelligence, drones, cyber warfare capabilities, and space defence technologies.

At the global level, India is focusing on building strategic defence partnerships. Through multilateral economic and military frameworks and engagements, India’s influence in regional and global defence discussions has grown significantly. India’s defence capabilities at the global level reflect both its strength and forward-looking vision. By focusing on self-reliance, technological advancement, and strategic collaborations, India is not only securing its borders but also contributing to global peace and stability. As we move forward, India’s defence sector should continue to evolve and adapt, thereby ensuring that the nation remains a source of strength, resilience, and cooperation in an increasingly interconnected and complex world.

Dear officers,

Our armed forces personnel need to keep themselves updated with the latest technological developments as well as changing operational dynamics. In this era of grey zone warfare and hybrid warfare, institutions such as CDM have an important role to play. The wars are fought beyond the battlefields. We are today witnessing psychological warfare. I urge you all to constantly evolve with time and strive for excellence in the rapidly changing security landscape.

India's enhanced defence management capability will help strengthen diplomatic and military partnerships and increase defence exports. It will also help India in maintaining a proactive stance in global security forums. The senior strategic leadership in Indian defence will play an important role in positioning India as a major player in the international arena, responding pro-actively to global security threats. I am confident that your collective efforts and individual excellence will help in realizing India’s vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047.





