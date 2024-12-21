President urges ‘Atmanirbharta’ in defence manufacturing

Hyderabad : “The time is now ripe for launching a new phase of self-reliance in defence production by manufacturing technologically advanced equipment within the country,” stated President Droupadi Murmu in her speech at the President’s Colours to the College of Defence Management (CDM), Secunderabad, on Friday.

During the ceremony, the President also released the ‘Special Day Cover’ and a commemorative medallion to celebrate the occasion along with a revised edition of the compilation of ancient Indian strategic thought titled ‘Pearls of Ancient Indian Wisdom.’

Speaking on the occasion, President Droupadi Murmu said that India's enhanced defence management capability would help strengthen diplomatic and military partnerships and increase defence exports. She also highlighted that the advancements in technology have a deep influence on national security.

Stressing the emerging technologies, she stated, “The traditional definitions and methods of warfare are being challenged by the emerging technologies and new strategic partnerships. India is giving high priority to these and artificial intelligence and utilising them in Indian defence systems for enhanced efficiency and global competitiveness. We are focusing on a holistic approach that includes upgrading conventional forces and embracing cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence, drones, cyber warfare capabilities, and space defence technologies. In this era of grey zone warfare and hybrid warfare, institutions such as the College of Defence Management have an important role to play.”

She added that by focusing on self-reliance, technological advancement, and strategic collaborations, India is not only securing its borders but also contributing to global peace and stability.