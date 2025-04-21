Live
Press Club Election Discussions Gain Momentum at TUWJ-IJU Meet
Mahabubnagar: The upcoming Mahabubnagar Press Club elections took center stage as Palamuru IJU leaders held key discussions with national and state media leaders during the TUWJ-IJU State Executive Committee meeting held at Somasila.
Prominent figures including K. Srinivas Reddy, Devulapalli Amar, Virahat Ali, and Madhu Goud were present at the event. Seizing the opportunity, IJU representatives from Palamuru engaged in meaningful conversations with these leaders, emphasizing the importance of fair and transparent elections for the Press Club.
The discussions focused on strengthening journalistic values and ensuring democratic processes within journalist associations. The meeting also served as a platform for local leaders to voice concerns and seek guidance from senior journalists on organizational matters and upcoming polls.
The interactions underscored the growing interest and seriousness surrounding the Mahabubnagar Press Club elections, reflecting the evolving leadership dynamics in regional journalist bodies.