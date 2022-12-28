Prez exhorts students to focus on academics

Bhadrachalam: President Droupadi Murmu exhorted the students to focus on academics and career before plunging into service of the people.

Addressing the students after inaugurating Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) in Mahabubabad and Asifabad districts virtually on Wednesday, the President said that onus is not just on the government but also on every citizen to give something back for the betterment of society.

She said the Centre-sponsored Eklavya schools have become a boon for the children living in remote corners of the country. "Our children will be nation's biggest strength, if we provide good education to them," Murmu said. She surprised one and all by quoting the famous line of Dasaradhi Krishnamacharya – Naa Telangana Koti Ratanala Veena.

The President who inaugurated Sammakka Saralamma Janatha Pujari Sammelan organised by the Vanavasi Kalyan Parishad said that jataras like in Medaram strengthen human values.

She emphasised the need for introducing more programmes for the empowerment of tribal communities.



Referring to the Tourism infrastructure works launched under the National Mission on Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD), the President said that it will give a fillip to the economy of the locals by increasing the footfall of domestic and foreign tourists. Tourism development will also pave the way for employment opportunities, she said.

The President heaped praise on the Centre for carrying out programmes like PRASHAD which also promote the spiritual and cultural activities of a place.