Private bus collided an auto at Dandumalkapuram, three dead

A road accident took place in Choutuppal mandal of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district after a speeding private bus collided with an auto at Dandumalkapuram Industrial Park in Mandal leaving three people who were traveling in the auto died on the spot and four others seriously injured.



Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and started rescue operations. The injured were shifted to Hyderabad for better treatment.

The police said that the deceased were working in a company in an Industrial area. A case has been registered and investigation is underway.