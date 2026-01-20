Private bus overturns in Bhadradri Kothagudem, 12 injured

At least 12 passengers were injured when a private travels sleeper bus travelling from Rajahmundry to Hyderabad lost control and overturned in Bhadradri Kothagudem district. The accident occurred at Gattugudem in Dammepeta mandal, where the bus veered off the road and plunged into nearby fields.

According to reports, the bus was carrying 43 passengers at the time of the incident. It is suspected that the vehicle suffered a brake failure after travelling about 20 kilometres beyond Ashwaraopeta, leading to the driver losing control at Gattugudem.

The injured passengers were rushed to a nearby hospital in ambulances and police vehicles. Local police have registered a case and launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident.