Priyanka Gandhi to address Congress meeting on unemployment

Hyderabad: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on Tuesday announced its commitment to launching an extensive, statewide movement to address the urgent issues of unemployment and the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) paper leak.



Addressing a press conference, TPCC President & MP A. Revanth Reddy said that the comprehensive initiative includes an unemployment protest at Mahatma Gandhi University in Nalgonda on April 21, followed by protest programs in Khammam on April 24 and Adilabad on April 26. A significant gathering is scheduled for either May 4 or 5 at Saroor Nagar ground, where AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi would be the chief guest. These events aim to inform the youth about the Congress party's strategies for addressing unemployment if elected to power at the centre and in the state, he said.

Revanth Reddy criticized both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Telangana Chief Minister KCR for their failure to fulfil their job and employment promises. He highlighted that the Prime Minister has admitted to providing only 7,22,311 jobs despite receiving 22 crores 6 lakh applications, resulting in widespread disappointment among unemployed youth.

Regarding the TSPSC paper leak issue, Revanth Reddy insisted on a thorough investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to ensure the facts are accurately revealed. He expressed frustration with the state government's alleged attempts to protect those involved in the leak and called on the governor to take appropriate action against the responsible parties.

In addition, Revanth Reddy announced the second leg of the Hath Se Hath Jodo Yatra, set to begin on May 9, starting from the Jogulamba district. This event aims to further mobilize and engage people in the fight against unemployment and other critical issues affecting the state, promoting collective action and awareness.