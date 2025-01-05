PRLIS renamed after Jaipal Reddy

Hyderabad: The State Cabinet approved renaming the Palamuru-Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation scheme after former Union Minister Sudini Jaipal Reddy here on Saturday.

The Cabinet also ratified the proposal to rename the Singur project after state Medical and Health minister Damodar Rajanarsimha’s father and late Minister Rajanarsimha.

It has been decided to appoint a technical expert committee to examine the ways and alternatives to provide irrigation water from Jurala to the new ayacut in old Mahabubnagar district. The Committee will conduct a feasibility study on the availability of water , construction of reservoir and the quantity of lifting of water etc.