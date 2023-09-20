Process of voter enrolment ends; 14.72 lakh voters added

Hyderabad: The process of receipt of claims and objections during the second special summary revision-2023 for enrolment of eligible citizens in the electoral roll (Form 6); deletion of dead and shifted voters from the electoral roll (Form 7) and modification of details in electoral roll (Form 8) was completed on Tuesday.

According to officials, a total of 13.06 lakh applications were received for inclusion of names in the electoral roll; 6.26 lakh applications were received for removal of persons who have died/ shifted and 7.77 lakh applications were received for modification of details in electoral rolls by September 18 across the State. Similarly from this January till date 14.72 lakh persons have been added in electoral rolls; names of 3.39 lakh persons have been deleted from electoral rolls. Details in electoral rolls have been modified for 10.95 lakh persons.

With these additions and deletions, the total number of voters in electoral rolls are 3.13 crore with 1.57 crore men, 1.56 crore women and 2,226 belonging to the third gender. The gender ratio of the roll stands at a healthy 994. A notable achievement is the enrollment of young voters. Voters in the 18-19 years age group have increased from 2.79 lakh as on January 5, 2023, to 6.51 lakh (as on September 19), an increase of 234 per cent.

The gender ratio in the 18-19 years age group is 717; therefore still a matter of some concern. All the DEOs are making constant efforts to improve it and bring it to comparable levels with the gender ratio of overall voters. All applications received till September 19 shall be disposed of on or before September 27. The final rolls will be published on October 4.

Though the last date for submission of claims and objections, as part of special summary revision is over, eligible citizens can continue to apply for additions in electoral rolls, deletion or for modification of details. The applications shall continue to be disposed of as part of the process of continuous updation of electoral roll, officials added.