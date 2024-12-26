Promoting Sports and Athletes is Telangana Government’s Priority – MLA Rajesh Reddy

Nagar Kurnool : The Camp Cricket Tournament, held at the District Boys’ High School Grounds in Nagarkurnool, concluded successfully on Thursday. A total of 20 teams from the Nagarkurnool constituency participated in the tournament. The final match was contested between the Nagarkurnool team and the Telkapalli team, with Nagarkurnool emerging victorious.

MLA Dr. kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy attended the event as the chief guest to present the awards to the winners. Speaking on the occasion, he emphasized that promoting sports and supporting athletes is one of the primary goals of the Telangana government. He highlighted that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had taken significant steps to encourage sports, including organizing the CM Cup. He also assured that efforts are underway to establish a stadium in the constituency to provide better facilities for athletes.

The MLA further stated that sports are essential for maintaining physical and mental well-being and encouraged the youth to actively participate in sports alongside regular exercise. He also commended the efforts of the tournament organizer, Camp NSKD Distributor Houdekar Naveen, for successfully organizing the event.

The winning team from Nagarkurnool was awarded a cash prize of ₹20,000 and a winner’s trophy by MLA Rajesh Reddy.

Congress leaders Ramana Rao, Konda Nagesh, Kotayya, councilors MD Nizamuddin, Srinivasulu, Jakka Raju, and others attended the event.























