"Prompt Resolution of Public Grievances: 47 Applications Addressed in Prajavani Program".
Highlights
District Collector B.M. Santosh stated that public issues are being resolved promptly through the Prajavani program.
Gadwal : District Collector B.M. Santosh stated that public issues are being resolved promptly through the Prajavani program.
During the program held on Monday at the meeting hall of the Collector's office, 47 individuals from various parts of the district submitted applications seeking solutions to their problems. The Collector instructed the concerned officials to focus on the received applications and ensure their immediate resolution.
Additional Collectors Lakshmi Narayana and Narsing Rao, along with the Collector, received the complaints. District officials from various departments and other representatives also participated in the program.
