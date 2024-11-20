Proposals for 4 airports in TG sent to Centre: CM

Warangal / Hyderabad: Announcing that the historical Warangal city would be developed on par with Hyderabad, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that the government has prepared proposals to develop four airports in Telangana state and appealed to the Union government to consider the government’s request.

Addressing the public meeting organised as part of ‘Prajapalana Vijayotsavalu’, the Chief Minister said that the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh developed airports in Vijayawada, Tirupati, Kadapa and Rajahmundry. “Maharashtra was also equipped with airports in every major city. Unfortunately, Telangana was having only a single airport in Hyderabad,” he said. Recognising the importance of airports, the government has already finalised plans to set up an airport in Warangal and three more airports in Adilabad, Kothagudem and Khammam soon.

The Union government should consider the state request and approve the proposals, the CM said, warning the opposition not to create hurdles to the establishment of the new airports in the state. Stating that the government already announced a development plan at the cost of Rs 6,000 crore for Warangal city, the CM said that the government prepared a master plan to develop ORR, land acquisition, underground drainage and other civic infrastructure. The government has drawn plans to develop Warangal city on the lines of Hyderabad and promote it as the second biggest city of Telangana, he added. Coming down heavily on the previous BRS government for not completing the Kaloji Kalakshetram, Revanth Reddy said that his government released adequate funds and completed the works. Listing out the welfare schemes launched for the empowerment of women, the CM said that women empowerment was given top priority and hence the SHG groups were provided financial assistance to set up solar power plants which have been built by only entities belonging to Adani and Ambani till date in the country.