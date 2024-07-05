Protest against the arrest of student leaders

Gadwal: In Gadwal, the police arrested leaders from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the Progressive Democratic Students Union (PD SU) in Jogulamba Gadwal district, bringing them to the Gattu police station late at night. This action led to significant anger and protest from the respective communities.

PD SU District President Halim pasha and District Secretary Sivakumar Mandi criticized the police's actions, questioning whether such late-night illegal arrests and the handling of DSC posts signify a dictatorship rather than public rule. They demanded the release of an employment calendar and the extension of DSC to at least 45 days, emphasizing the need for government transparency and accountability regarding Group 1 posts.

The PD SU and ABVP leaders demanded that the government reconsider the ratio of Group 1 posts (1:50), ensure justice for gurukula candidates, and provide clarity on vacancies in all departments. They emphasized the need for a transparent and fair process in employment and education sectors.

ABVP Gadwal District Convener Suresh stated that illegal arrests will not deter student movements. Suresh reported being illegally arrested at 5 o'clock and taken to Dharur police station. He called on the state government to address and resolve the ongoing problems in the education sector, reinforcing the commitment of student organizations to continue their advocacy despite such arrests.

Despite continued efforts, illegal arrests have persisted. ABVP Gadwal District Convener Suresh and other leaders assert that such actions cannot stop their movements. They issued a stern warning that the student community will continue to protest until the Congress government, accused of neglecting students and the unemployed in Telangana, is held accountable.

As part of the TG PSC siege in Hyderabad, leaders from the Alampur constituency were preemptively arrested in the middle of the night. In response, protesters are demanding the immediate increase of DSC posts and an extension of three months to prepare. They also call for the immediate release of a job calendar by the Aija police station to address the grievances of the unemployed and students.

In addition to demanding an increase in DSC posts and a three-month preparation period, a protest was held near the Aija police station to press for the immediate release of the job calendar. The protest saw participation from leaders and activists including Githala Ramudu, Bharat Reddy, Brahmaiah Achari, Jai Bhagat Reddy, and Parashuram. These actions reflect the ongoing frustration and determination of the student and unemployed communities to hold the government accountable for its promises and actions.