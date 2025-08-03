Protest rally on Aug 7 against attacks on Palestine

Khammam: A protest rally will be held in Khammam on Thursday to condemn the ongoing Israeli attacks on Palestine, particularly the killings of innocent children in Gaza. The rally, organized by the Palestine Solidarity Committee, will begin at 10:00 am from Pavilion Ground and proceed to the Zilla Parishad Centre.

Organisers said the violence in Gaza, including airstrikes on schools, hospitals, and civilian areas, has resulted in immense suffering, with unofficial figures reporting over 18,500 child deaths.

The rally aims to raise awareness and demand immediate action from national and international bodies to stop the violence and restore peace.

Palestine Solidarity Committee key man Ravi Maruth and other leaders of different parties and organisations participated in the programme.