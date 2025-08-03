Live
- No farmer will be left out of Annadata Sukhibhava – PM Kisan: Collector
- Police rescue a 4-yr-old boy within hours from kidnappers
- Rescued tigress dies of septicemic shock in SV Zoo Park
- Awareness Run for Organ Donation Held in Hyderabad
- Infirmary room inaugurated at Sri Krishna Prasad Memorial HS
- Heavy inflow continues at NSP
- Royaloak Furniture opens 19th store at Ongole
- Protest rally on Aug 7 against attacks on Palestine
- CMRF cheque handed over to villager
- AESL launches scholarships worth Rs 250 cr
Protest rally on Aug 7 against attacks on Palestine
A protest rally will be held in Khammam on Thursday to condemn the ongoing Israeli attacks on Palestine, particularly the killings of innocent children in Gaza.
Khammam: A protest rally will be held in Khammam on Thursday to condemn the ongoing Israeli attacks on Palestine, particularly the killings of innocent children in Gaza. The rally, organized by the Palestine Solidarity Committee, will begin at 10:00 am from Pavilion Ground and proceed to the Zilla Parishad Centre.
Organisers said the violence in Gaza, including airstrikes on schools, hospitals, and civilian areas, has resulted in immense suffering, with unofficial figures reporting over 18,500 child deaths.
The rally aims to raise awareness and demand immediate action from national and international bodies to stop the violence and restore peace.
Palestine Solidarity Committee key man Ravi Maruth and other leaders of different parties and organisations participated in the programme.