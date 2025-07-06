Protestors attack Tahsildar’s car

Chilukur (Suryapet): Tension prevailed in Janaki Nagar Thanda of Chilkur mandal, Suryapet district, as villagers staged a protest by blocking the car of the Tahsildar and attempting to pour petrol in a symbolic act of agitation.

The incident unfolded when revenue officials arrived to conduct a land survey related to access to agricultural lands. However, one group of locals obstructed the survey team, preventing them from proceeding with their work.

In response, another group, allegedly in support of the survey, accused the first group of deliberately disrupting official duties and blocked the Chilkur Tahsildar’s vehicle in protest.

The situation escalated as heated arguments broke out between villagers and police personnel. Tensions further intensified with slogans raised against the police, prompting the deployment of a heavy police force to control the situation.