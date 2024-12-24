Protests Intensify in Gadwal Over Court Relocation: Lawyers and Public Demand Justice and Accessibility

Gadwal: The ongoing protests in Gadwal district over the proposed relocation of the district court to the outskirts of Pudur have gained significant momentum, with various political parties, public organizations, and local leaders joining the cause. The protest primarily stems from concerns that moving the court away from the town center would inconvenience the general public, especially litigants, lawyers, and those relying on the court's services.

Public Concerns Over Accessibility

A significant number of litigants, particularly from areas like Gattu, Maldakal, Aija, and Shantinagar, currently use buses and two-wheelers to access the court. Many of them fear that relocating the court to Pudur would create new challenges, as there would no longer be direct bus access from the Mandal centers. People would have to make multiple transports to reach the new location, further complicating the commute.

In addition to the logistical concerns, the new location is reportedly not easily accessible from the main roads. People would have to walk a considerable distance from the nearest road, further deterring access. The situation is expected to worsen during the busy market days and religious events, particularly during the Jamulamma festival, when the area witnesses heavy foot traffic from devotees.

Impact on Daily Commuters

The proximity of the new court location to heavily crowded areas like the Jamulamma temple will make it difficult for daily commuters, especially those using two-wheelers and cars, to reach the court on time. The fear is that the rush of devotees will create dangerous conditions for people heading to the court, potentially leading to accidents and traffic disruptions.

Lawyers Continue Their Hunger Strike

The lawyers' protest, which began several days ago, has now reached its seventh day. Senior and junior lawyers, including Ismail, Sudhakar, Radhakrishna Reddy, and B. Narasimhulu, have been sitting in a hunger strike, demanding the court remain in its current location. The strike has gained support from various political groups and public organizations, further escalating the pressure on the government to reconsider its decision.

"Chalo Gadwal" Campaign to Support Lawyers

The Aija Akhila Paksha Committee has called for a rally to support the lawyers' protest. On the 27th of this month, a large number of people from Aija will march to the district headquarters in Gadwal to join the protest and demand the court remain in the town center. The rally will start from Aija and head toward the district collector's office, where they plan to submit a petition in support of the lawyers' demands.

Support from Public and Political Leaders

Various political parties and public organizations in the district have expressed their support for the cause. The leaders of the Gadwal Bar Association have thanked Aija Akhila Paksha Committee for their backing. Political party leaders, social organizations, and other local groups have united to demand that the court stay in its current location, emphasizing the need for accessibility and convenience for the general public.

Teachers' Support for the Protest

In a significant development, the Telangana State United Teachers Front (TSUTF) has also declared their support for the protest. Leaders from the TSUTF, including district president D. Ramesh and treasurer Ramana, participated in the protest and condemned the government's decision to relocate the court. They argued that the new location would disproportionately affect the poor, workers, farmers, and women, who rely on easy access to the court for justice.

TSUTF leaders emphasized that the district court should be established in the PJ camp area, as it would be more accessible to the general public, especially to the marginalized sections of society. They assured the protestors that their support would continue until the government reverses its decision.

Ongoing Struggle

As the protest intensifies, the lawyers and public organizations continue to push for a reconsideration of the court's relocation. The growing support from various sections of society indicates the widespread concern over the issue. With the backing of local leaders and public organizations, the protest is expected to gather further momentum in the coming days, especially as the "Chalo Gadwal" campaign on the 27th approaches.

The outcome of this protest remains uncertain, but it is clear that the community is united in its demand to keep the district court in its current location for the benefit of the public.