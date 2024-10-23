Live
- ED raids 14 locations in Bengal PDS scam case
- YS Jagan visits kin of young girl died in an attack in Guntur district
- Economists hail India's robust GDP growth projections by global financial institutions
- UNRWA chief warns of surging death toll in Gaza, calls for immediate ceasefire
- What Happens When AI Controls Your Life? Watch Ananya Panday’s ‘CTRL’ to Find Out
- AP inks pact with Meta to boost digital public services
- CID carries out searches at liquor distilleries
- 5 die as private bus hits auto
- Diarrhoea outbreak: Vijayanand visits Gurla
- WhatsApp Introduces Contact Management on Web and Windows Apps
Just In
PS board displays transferred officers’ name
Highlights
Kagaznagar: The names of the old officers are currently appearing on the board related to the Right to Information Act 2005 in Kagaznagar Rural Police...
Kagaznagar: The names of the old officers are currently appearing on the board related to the Right to Information Act 2005 in Kagaznagar Rural Police Station.
Rural CI Allam Rambabu’s name has been registered as a public assistance appellate officer, who has been transferred months ago. Also, while D Mahender is currently serving as rural SI, the name of former SI A. Sonia has been registered as Public Information Officer on the Right to Information Act Board.
People are confused as Rural Police has not changed even the RTI Act Board. Even now, people want to replace the old board and form a board with the names of new officials.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS