PS board displays transferred officers' name

PS board displays transferred officers’ name
Kagaznagar: The names of the old officers are currently appearing on the board related to the Right to Information Act 2005 in Kagaznagar Rural Police Station.

Rural CI Allam Rambabu’s name has been registered as a public assistance appellate officer, who has been transferred months ago. Also, while D Mahender is currently serving as rural SI, the name of former SI A. Sonia has been registered as Public Information Officer on the Right to Information Act Board.

People are confused as Rural Police has not changed even the RTI Act Board. Even now, people want to replace the old board and form a board with the names of new officials.

