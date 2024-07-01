Public voice complaints should be resolved promptly - Collector Badawat Santosh

Nagarkurnool : District Collector Badawat Santhosh directed the concerned officials to resolve the public complaints promptly without keeping them pending. He said that during a public address organized in the IDOC meeting hall on Monday, people from different parts of the district submitted 78 complaints, among which there were applications related to land issues related to Dharani and other issues.

Complaints on land issues given by the people of various villages related to different mandals were examined. The officials were directed to complete the complaints received through public radio from time to time without keeping them pending.

The complainants were assured that they would send the complaints related to the land issues to the concerned authorities and take steps to solve them. In this meeting Additional Collector K. Sitarama Rao, officials of all departments of the district and others participated