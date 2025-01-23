  • Menu
Puja Materials Distributed to Ancient Temple in Appanapally

Mahabubnagar: Social worker and Nenusaitham voluntary organization president, Diddi Praveen Kumar, distributed puja materials to the Sri Varasiddhi Vinayaka Swamy Temple located on the outskirts of Appanapally village in Mahabubnagar district on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Praveen Kumar stated that the puja kits were handed over to the temple priest, Ramachari, as part of the organization’s ongoing efforts to support ancient temples. He noted that Nenusaitham has been distributing puja materials to several historic temples for the past few years.

The puja kits contain essential items such as incense sticks, lamps, offerings, and 33 varieties of materials required for rituals. “Each kit is sufficient for two to three months and is prepared with the intention of meeting the daily needs of temple worship. Additionally, we provide specific materials to ancient temples that require extra support,” Praveen Kumar explained.

The event was attended by Nenusaitham members, including Kongari Pavan and Sridhar Reddy, along with temple priest Ramachari.

Praveen Kumar reiterated his commitment to continuing this initiative and supporting temples in preserving their cultural and spiritual heritage.

