Puligundala to emerge as a tourist hotspot

Khammam: Puligundala, an unexplored gem in the State, is set to become a new adventure tourism destination as district officials initiate plans to attract visitors to its scenic beauty. A range of activities, including trekking, safari, birdwatching, jungle camping, and boating, are being developed, with work already underway.

A safari route covering approximately 20 km has been prepared, connecting Puligundala to key spots like Tungamadugu, Pallerlabavi Gutta, Veerabhadraswamytemple, Leopard Watch Tower, Palapitta Bird Watch Tower, Palakoyyaloddi, and a scenic viewpoint. Presently, these routes are accessible only to Forest Department vehicles, but once safety measures and essential amenities are in place, they will be open to tourists.

There is currently a plan in place to visit the Puligundala project, which is a 3.5 km hike to the Puligundala waterfalls. Khammam district’s Tallada, Kallur, Penuballi, Julurupadu, Chandrugonda, Enkur, and Karakagudem mandals contain roughly 50,000 acres of the Kanakagiri hills. Only a tenth of this is now being planned for tourism development. Measures are being taken to prevent disturbance of the forest’s fauna and birds.

A recent wildlife study conducted by an NGO official from Hyderabad, alongside a special wildlife expert, has recorded 19 different animal species in the Kanakagiri hills for the past two weeks. These include 14 leopards, around 20 bears, mountain sheep, spotted deer, wild goats, wild boars, jackals, wolves, and porcupines.

The area is also home to 120 bird species, including the rare paradise flycatcher and blue-eared kingfisher. Additionally, about 40 species of trees and plants have been identified.

However, as there is presently no potential for tourists to observe the creatures in the forest, authorities are thinking of other options, even if wildlife safaris are permitted in the future.Proposals to transport deer from neighbouringSathupalli Urban Park and house them in a dedicated enclosure along the safari route are being considered.

As part of the Puligundala project, a tourist archery point, pedal boating, and kayaking are planned. Historic woodland temples, including a Kakatiya-era Veerabhadra Swamy shrine with intricate stone fort walls, are expected to draw history enthusiasts.