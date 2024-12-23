  • Menu
Pushpa Producer Naveen Yerneni Donates Rs. 50 Lakhs to Family of Victim in Sandhya Theater Incident

Pushpa Producer Naveen Yerneni Donates Rs. 50 Lakhs to Family of Victim in Sandhya Theater Incident
Pushpa producer Naveen Yerneni handed over a cheque of Rs. 50 lakhs to the family of the victim in the Sandhya Theater stampede

Producer Naveen Yerneni, known for Pushpa, handed over a cheque for Rs. 50 lakhs to the family of the victim of the Sandhya Theater stampede incident. Naveen Yerneni, along with Minister Komati Reddy, visited Sri Tej, who is receiving treatment at KIMS Hospital, and presented the cheque to Bhaskar, the husband of the deceased, Revathi.

On the occasion, Minister Komati Reddy urged that the matter should not be politicized and condemned attacks on the homes of film industry figures.

He also expressed concerns about the critical condition of Revathi's son, Babu, praying for his recovery. The minister clarified that rumors suggesting the film industry is in trouble should be ignored and warned that strict action would be taken against any attacks.

The stampede occurred on the night of December 4 near Sandhya Theater in Secunderabad during the premiere of Pushpa 2, when Allu Arjun arrived.

In the incident, Revathi lost her life, and her son, Sreetej, was seriously injured. Sreetej has been receiving treatment at the hospital for 18 days. Police arrested Allu Arjun, listed as A11 in the case, but he is currently out on bail.

