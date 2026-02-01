Puvvada condemns SIT notices to KCR

Khammam: Former minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar has condemned the action of serving SIT notices at the residence of former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), calling it an affront to a leader who realised the long-cherished dream of Telangana.

Speaking to the media, Ajay Kumar on Saturday said, “KCR led Telangana from the front, uniting diverse communities and taking the state to the number one position in the country through a decade of development and welfare initiatives. It is unacceptable to target such a leader with political or administrative actions. Telangana society is watching closely.” He warned, “In the coming days, the people will undoubtedly make their voice heard.

The entire state is eagerly awaiting KCR’s return to the public arena, and the citizens will give their response in the public domain.”