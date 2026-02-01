Quality and Skill-Based Education are the Engines of ‘Viksit Bharat’: OU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Kumar

Skill-based education with technology integration is a must to achieve Viksit Bharat 2047- OU VC Prof. Kumar.

Osmania University showcased as a pioneer in the digital transformation of academic processes.

Emphasis on Open and Distance Learning (ODL) as a tool for social equity.

The youth dividend is identified as the driving force for India’s $30 trillion economy goal.

NEW DELHI / HYDERABAD: In a stirring keynote address at the national seminar on “Emerging Trends and Challenges in Open, Distance, Digital and Blended Learning” organised by the University of Delhi, Professor M. Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University, outlined a transformative vision for Indian education. He asserted that quality and skill-based learning, powered by technology, will be the engines driving India toward its Viksit Bharat 2047 goal and a $30 trillion economy.

Prof. Kumar urged a paradigm shift from “education for employment” to “education for excellence,” stressing that graduates must emerge as multi-disciplinary innovators rather than mere job seekers. Quoting Nelson Mandela, he reminded the audience that education remains the most powerful weapon to change the world, provided it is prioritised nationally.

Highlighting Osmania University’s role as a trailblazer in digital transformation, he pointed to nearly a decade of reforms, including fully digitized admissions, online evaluation systems, and faster, transparent result declarations. These initiatives, he said, have set benchmarks for efficiency and accountability in higher education.

A central theme of his address was ‘democratizing knowledge through Open and Distance Learning (ODL)’. Prof. Kumar emphasised that technology must act as the “great equaliser,” ensuring equitable access to quality education across socio-economic and geographic divides.

Prof. Kumar stressed the importance of harnessing India’s vast youth population. “Our youth are the architects of our future. With the right skills and a tech-driven educational framework, India can achieve limitless growth,” he declared.