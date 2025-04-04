R C Reddy IAS Study Circle: A Proven Path to Telangana Group-1 Success

The R C Reddy IAS Study Circle has once again demonstrated its excellence in coaching, with over 60% of Telangana Group-1 rankers attributing their success to the institute.

Topper Sai Pratyusha Reddy and others praised its exam-oriented guidance, whether through prelims-to-mains coaching, short-term preparation, or online classes.

At the “Face to Face with Rankers” event, Director R C Reddy emphasised the role of the right strategies in cracking the exam. Assistant Director Sanghamitra reaffirmed the institute’s 45+ years of commitment to student success, celebrating yet another milestone in its legacy of shaping future administrators.