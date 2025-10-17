Race heats up for DCC chief post in Khammam and Bhadradri-Kothagudem

The race for the District Congress Committee (DCC) president’s post has intensified in the undivided Khammam district, with several senior leaders and loyalists of Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy eyeing the position. With the Congress high command initiating the process of appointing new district presidents across Telangana, local leaders are actively lobbying to secure the position through recommendations, biodata submissions, and internal networking.

AICC observers, currently touring the region, are conducting consultations with key party leaders and grassroots workers to assess ground-level support and performance. These observers have been holding meetings in all constituencies, gathering feedback and interviewing aspirants.

In Khammam, the race is mainly between supporters of Deputy CM and Revenue Minister. Key names in contention include TPCC General Secretary Nuthi Satyanarayana Goud, senior Congress leader and former market committee chairman Vemireddy Srinivas Reddy from Madhira, and former Wyra municipal chairman Suthakani Jaipal, backed by the Ponguleti camp. PCC spokesperson Maddi Srinivas Reddy is also a strong contender.

Additionally, Kamartapu Murali, a corporator from Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao’s camp, has already submitted his application.

The AICC observers currently in Khammam include Mahendran, along with PCC coordinators Shravan Kumar Reddy, Ravalireddy, Rajeev Reddy, and Chekkilam Rajeswara Rao. Meetings have been completed in the Khammam constituency, while other constituency-level meetings, including the one in Palair held on Tuesday, are ongoing.

Sources indicate that followers of three cabinet ministers and MP Renuka Chowdhury are also lobbying for the post, making the contest even more intense.

Meanwhile, in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, the scenario is no different. Supporters of Bhatti and Ponguleti are again the frontrunners.

A party meeting was held in Kothagudem town as part of the DCC election process, attended by AICC Secretary Johnson Abraham and TPCC observers Janga Raghava Reddy, Afsar Yusuf Jahi, Edpuganti Subbarao, A Sanjeev Mudiraj, and YC Sagarika.

They interacted with local party leaders and accepted formal applications from aspirants while collecting feedback from cadre.

Among the key names in the fray are current DCC President Podem Veerayya, Congress state general secretaries Motkuri Dharmarao and Naga Seetharamulu, along with Kotwala Srinivas, Koneru Satyanarayana, Thulluri Brahmaiah, Balashouri, Kancherla Chandrasekhar, Ukanti Gopal Rao, Chintalapudi Rajasekhar, Devi Prasanna, Edavalli Krishna, Budagam Srinivas, Sarella Naresh, and Jupalli Ramesh.

Workers urge high command to reward dedication

Several grassroots Congress workers are appealing to the high command and observers to prioritise dedication and party loyalty over factionalism or influence.

Many argue that those who have consistently worked for the party, even without seeking posts, should be given preference for the DCC chief role. Even leaders who haven’t formally submitted applications but are known for their ability to coordinate and mobilize cadre are being recommended by local workers.