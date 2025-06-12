Rachakonda police bust interstate drug racket; seize Hashish oil worth Rs.1.2 cr

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Special Operation Teams LB Nagar zone along with Abdullapurmet police apprehended two interstate drug peddlers on Wednesday. Police seized 20 kg of Hashish oil worth Rs 1.20 crore.

The police arrested Pangi Keshava Rao alias Kesha (40) of Ramaraju Dist. AP and Jairam Khemundu (26) of Koraput district, Odisha and seized 20 kg Hashish, three mobile phones and cash of Rs 870.

According to police, both the accused were friends who got involved in drug trafficking to earn easy money. They were found to be procuring Hashish Oil from Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, transporting it via Hyderabad to supply buyers in Bengaluru. Hyderabad was being used as a transit route.

Rachakonda police commissioner G Sudheer Babu said that the investigation revealed that Krishna of Alluri Sita Ramaraju Dist., AP who is currently absconding, is the main source and a childhood friend of Keshava introduced him to the illicit drug trade, with a promise of huge profits.

Jairam later became acquainted with Krishna and joined the illegal activity. The accused Keshava had been previously arrested in a NDPS case by Anakapally Town Police, Andhra Pradesh.

The accused persons were purchasing Hashish Oil at a low price and selling it to buyers in Bangalore for huge profits, nearly 10 times the procurement rate. It is learnt that approximately 35 to 40 kg of Ganja is used for making 1 kg of Hashish Oil.

“Two days prior to the arrest, a buyer from Bengaluru placed an order for 20 kg of Hash Oil to the accused. Accordingly, both the accused persons procured the 20 kg of Hashish Oil from Krishna at Hukumpeta, Alluri Sita Ramaraju District of Andhra Pradesh and reached the outskirts of Hyderabad to sell the Hashish Oil to a Bangalore-based party,” said Sudheer Babu.