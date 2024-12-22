Radiant High School should be de-recognized: Student associations

Wanaparthy: Criminal cases should be registered against all members of the Radiant School Society who were responsible for Harish Kumar's death and the school's recognition should be cancelled.

Bhaskar, a government teacher who is running a private school against the rules, should be removed from service.

The District Collector should take special initiative in the series of student deaths in government and private educational institutions and immediately conduct a thorough investigation into the death of Harish Kumar and take strict action against the school management.

Harish Kumar, a 9th grade student at Radiant High School in the suburbs of Peddagudem in Wanaparthy district, died of electric shock in a field near the school at 5:00 am. This incident happened due to the negligence of the school management. Therefore, a complaint was filed by the student associations to Wanaparthy District Education Officer Abdul Gani, demanding that the school's recognition be cancelled and strict action be taken against the management.

BSF Tolu Ramu, AISF Ramesh, PDSU Ganesh, BC Student Association Arvind Swamy, Graduate Association Bharat, AIDVA Women's Association Sayileela and others participated in this program.