Ragging can jeopardis future prospects, students warned

Rajanna Sircilla: In a firm move to curb campus indiscipline, the Vemulawada police have issued a stern warning against ragging, urging students to act responsibly and focus on building a positive future.

A special Anti-Ragging Awareness Programme was conducted at the Government Polytechnic College, Vemulawada, under the supervision of CI Veera Prasad on Friday.

Addressing the students, CI Veera Prasad stressed that ragging is a criminal offence and would not be tolerated under any circumstances. He elaborated on the legal implications of such acts, including the possibility of criminal charges, suspension, and long-term repercussions on a student’s education and career.

Stating that ragging destroys the morale and mental stability of students, he warned that anyone found involved in the offence will face strict legal consequences without exception. Students should channel their energy toward constructive and responsible goals.

The awareness programme also educated students about the preventive measures, helpline numbers, and legal safeguards available under the Anti-Ragging Act.

The college principal, faculty members, and a large number of students participated enthusiastically in the session.

The event reaffirmed the zero-tolerance policy jointly adopted by the police and the college administration, sending a clear message that ragging in any form will be met with uncompromising

legal action.